Jersey Shore Returns to Miami for Family Vacation, But Are Any of Their Old Hot Spots Still Open?

We're in Miami, bitch!

Break out the Ron-Ron juice and put on your T-shirts because we're heading back to the city where the heat is on for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV's highly anticipated reunion of the OG cast (minus Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola), with the stars returning to Miami, where they filmed season two way back in 2010.

A lot has changed for the cast since they last fist-pumped their way through Miami (Marriage, kids and tax fraud, oh my!), but arguably even more has changed in the city itself. We know this because we did an exhaustive investigative report to see which of Snooki, JWowww, Pauly D and the rest of the cast's hotspots—B.E.D., Tantra, etc.—are even still open. Our findings will shock you.