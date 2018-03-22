Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

Royalty looks good on Meghan Markle.

Since she traded in her role on the small screen for the global stage, Prince Harry's fiancé has been glowing. Whether it's her love for the prince, her bouncing brunette waves or her most recent Buccal Massage, we can't say. But, let's be honest: It's probably all three.

While you may not have a prince or a celebrity facialist on hand, you can recreate the Suits actress' signature hair from the comfort of your home. According to celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Lydia Sellers, you just need a few products (she uses Kevin Murphy) and a curling iron.