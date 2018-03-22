Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 8:07 AM
Royalty looks good on Meghan Markle.
Since she traded in her role on the small screen for the global stage, Prince Harry's fiancé has been glowing. Whether it's her love for the prince, her bouncing brunette waves or her most recent Buccal Massage, we can't say. But, let's be honest: It's probably all three.
While you may not have a prince or a celebrity facialist on hand, you can recreate the Suits actress' signature hair from the comfort of your home. According to celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Lydia Sellers, you just need a few products (she uses Kevin Murphy) and a curling iron.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The beauty pro is the woman behind the bride-to-be's effortless glow, creating the hair and makeup looks that you'll see on the cover of Good Housekeeping and Elle France.
"She's good with the natural look and keeping a dewy and fresh glow," Lydia told E! News.
We wanted to know exactly what it takes to pull off the star's natural, glossy brunette waves, so we headed to Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills to meet the hairstylist responsible.
Ready for royal waves? Watch a breakdown of Meghan's signature hairstyle in the video above!
Model's clothing: Chris Gramer
Model's necklace: Gabriel & Co.
RELATED ARTICLE: Emmy-Winning Hairstylist Shares a $4 Must-Have Product for All Hair Types
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!