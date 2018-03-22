Jay Leno Returns to The Tonight Show to Joke About Sexual Misconduct Scandals

"Folks, sexual harassment is a big issue. People finally are taking it seriously. In fact, scientists at Northwestern University did a study about the differences between men's brains and women's brains. This is fascinating. Listen to this: It seems women's brains are located in their heads. This explains a lot! And a lot of really talented and really accomplished actors have been accused of sexual harassment. Also...Steven Seagal," the comedian deadpanned. "In fact, I was talking about this just yesterday with my Uber driver, Kevin Spacey. It's not just actors. Matthew Weiner, the creator of the hit show Mad Men, he's been accused. Let me tell you something, OK? When your last name is Weiner, just introducing yourself to people is sexual harassment."

"I'm sure you know, former congressman Anthony Weiner is in jail for sexting an underage girl. What you might not know is when he got caught, he actually called Bill Clinton to apologize. See, that's when you know your life is going off the rails, when your sexual behavior offends Bill Clinton, OK? Matt Lauer, fired from the Today show—and Matt had to learn the hard way. When Al Roker says 'no,' he means 'no.' How about Charlie Rose walking around naked in front of interns? When did newsmen start behaving this way? I never met Walter Cronkite prancing around in front of Margaret Thatcher: 'Take a look at that, Margaret!' 'And that's the way it is.'"

After addressing "levels of sexual harassment," he brought up Harvey Weinstein. Summarizing one woman's story, he said, "He meets a woman in a hotel lobby, asks to go up to his room, she says no, he then opens his pants and masturbates into a potted plant. Now, admittedly I have been out of the dating game for a number of years; it's just hard to believe the protocol has changed that much. And I gotta ask the women: Has that ever worked? A guy hits on you, you say 'no,' he does that and you go, 'Oh, what a fool I was!' How about Harvey? Has he thought it through? Let's say the woman did change her mind—the man is 65 years old! By the time he's done with the potted plant it's, 'Uh, sweetheart, you're going to have to come back tomorrow."