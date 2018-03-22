Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2 Trailer Introduces X-Force—and Features a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Joke

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The merc with a mouth is back.

20th Century Fox debuted the first full-length trailer for Deadpool 2, after releasing a buzzy teaser trailer in February. Starring Ryan Reynolds as the antihero, it introduces a new threat, Cable (Josh Brolin), sent back in time to murder a mutant who, at the time, is just a small child.

The marketing campaign is appropriately irreverent. Take, for example, the studio's logline for the film: "After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor—finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover." Expect nothing less from the movie studio "that brought you 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada."

Photos

60 Actors You Forgot Appeared in Marvel Movies

Deadpool 2

20th Century Fox

In the trailer, Deadpool assembles an even larger team of allies—similar to the X-Men, but less noble. "I can't let Cable kill this kid, but I can't do this alone. We're going to form a super duper f—king group. We need 'em tough, morally flexible and young enough to carry their own franchise for 10 to 12 years," he explains to Weasel (T.J. Miller). "We will be known as X-Force."

"Isn't that a little derivative?" Domino (Zazie Beetz) asks.

"You're absolutely right," Deadpool says. "Now, let's go get our f--k on!"

The trailer ends with a meta joke involving Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, and one of her first films. "Doing the right thing is messy, but if you want to fight for what's right, sometimes you have to fight dirty," he says. "That's why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography."

Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 debuts in theaters May 18, 2018. In addition to Beetz, Brolin, Miller and Reynolds, the film stars Morena Baccarin, Terry Crews, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Jack Kesy, Shioli Kutsuna, Eddie Marsan, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams and others.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Reynolds , Movies , Marvel , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Blue Ivy, 2018 Grammy Awards, Candids

Tyler Perry Refused to Be Outbid by Blue Ivy Carter at an Auction

ESC: Meghan Markle, Waves

Meghan Markle's Signature Waves Are Easier to Do Than You Think

Frank Avruch, Bozo The Clown

Bozo the Clown Star Frank Avruch Dies at 89

Rita Ora, 2018 Grammy Awards, Party Pics

Rita Ora and Leona Lewis Perform at Star-Studded March for Our Lives Rally in L.A.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Invitations Sent and Revealed

Jay Leno, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jay Leno Returns to The Tonight Show to Joke About Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Keeps It Cute and Casual for Last Engagement Before Maternity Leave

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.