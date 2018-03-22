The Real Housewives of New York City Sneak Peek: Luann Channels Marilyn Monroe for Bethenny's Birthday

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 7:00 AM
Bravo
Move over, Marilyn Monroe! Luann de Lesseps is here.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 (below), Luann serenades Bethenny Frankel with a sultry rendition of "Happy Birthday." Predictably, Bethenny and the rest of the ladies—Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley—cannot keep it together during Lu's performance.
"I mean does everybody get a Marilyn Monroe birthday performance? I don't know," Bethenny says in her confessional, after doing her impression of Luann, of course.
Things devolve after the birthday treats arrive, naturally. There are fake noses for some reason we're not sure of, but they do lead to Dorinda to proclaim, "This looks like my real nose!"
"We all are really a bunch of morons and this really is when we shine," Bethenny says in her confessional. "No one's taking themselves too seriously—this is my type of birthday."
Bethenny's birthday is in November, so all this merriment took place before Luann's arrest and subsequent rehab stay. The trailer for the new season, which you can see here, touches on all the drama to come.
The Real Housewives of New York City returns Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Be sure to catch more Bravo previews, including sneak peeks of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Southern Charm New Orleans and Your Husband Is Cheating on Us on Bravo's Spring Break Preview Special airing Monday, March 26 at 11:30 p.m. on, yep, Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
