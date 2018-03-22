Drew Barrymore Calls Jake Gyllenhaal Her Least Talented Co-Star

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 5:15 AM
No amount of media training could have prepared Drew Barrymore or John Boyega for The Late Late Show's revealing game, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, on CBS last night. "None of us have seen these questions before," James Corden reminded viewers. "What could possibly go wrong?" The players took turns quizzing each other, giving their opponent a chance to either answer their probe or eat something disgusting—like 1,000-year-old eggs, bird saliva, dried squid ice cream, fish eyes, giant water scorpion, jellyfish, sperm smoothie and turkey testicles.
Corden went first, offering Barrymore the chance to drink bird saliva or answer his question. "To promote season 2 of your brilliant show, The Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix, you've appeared on Colbert, Fallon and Ellen," he said. "Be honest: Which of those three talk shows has been your least favorite to do?" Barrymore replied, "I wish you had picked someone that I actually didn't like because then I wouldn't have to drink this." Corden explained that it wasn't about which host she preferred, but rather which show she preferred. "OK, I'm going to have to drink this, because seriously, you picked three of my favorite people," Barrymore said. "If you had asked me a personal question where I could out myself about something, I would f--king do it."
Down the hatch, Barrymore!
Terence Patrick/CBS
The actress was able to exact her revenge after she challenged Boyega to either eat a giant water scorpion or reveal how much money he made from starring in the current Star Wars trilogy (which has grossed $3.5 billion at the global box office to date). Unable to answer, Boyega asked, "Can I have some salt and pepper, please? What part do I go for—the head?"
As the game progressed, Corden revealed he stole a candle from Mariah Carey's house after she delayed filming a Carpool Karaoke segment by several hours. (To be fair, he was warned about her tardiness.) When Barrymore was faced with eating a turkey testicle or ranking her co-stars' talents, she had no problem sorting Hugh Grant, Jake Gyllenhaal and Adam Sandler, saying, "Jake Gyllenhaal, so I don't have to eat a turkey's ball." Corden reminded her that she had to rank her co-stars—not simply name the least talented. "When I run into him next time, I'll be like, 'Dude, it was like selling you down the river or eating turkey's balls.' And by the way, I don't even care if he hates me," Barrymore apologized. "Oh, god...I literally am doing this because I won't make it. I'm going to [vomit] all over the place. I would say, Adam, Hugh, Jake."
"I'm sorry, Jake," Barrymore added. "It was the turkey testicle!"
To see how the rest of the game panned out for Boyega and Corden, watch the video now.
