Shawn Mendes Returns With "In My Blood" and Fans Are Going Wild

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Mar. 22, 2018 4:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's nothing hold Shawn Mendes back.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter has just released "In My Blood," the first single from his forthcoming third studio album, which doesn't have a release date or title. It's his first new music since 2017's "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," the only single from his re-released sophomore album, Illuminate. (That track peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.)

Before he dropped "In My Blood," Mendes shared his excitement with fans in a note, posting it on social media. "I know I've been pretty quiet during this album process and I just wanted to thank you with all of my heart for being there and supporting me the entire time," Mendes wrote. "This song is the closest song to my heart that I've ever written and I hope you guys love it and all the new music coming your way. I love and appreciate you all so much!!! Thank you!"

To no one's surprise, fans are already going wild for the track:

Watch

Adam Rippon Finally Meets Shawn Mendes

Little else is known about Mendes' album, but producer and songwriter Ryan Tedder did drop a few clues Wednesday during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1. "I've done somewhere between, I don't know, five or six songs with him," he said. "For fear of death, I can't comment on the album at all, but I will say that it is the coolest. It's going to be amazing."

Calling Mendes "classic," "lovely" and "timeless," Tedder said, "We banged out three songs in like a day. A few weeks later, his team asked if I would want to take a greater role in his album."

The teen sensation and Tedder "hit it off" right away, he said. "I told his team my goal for that guy is stadiums—and I think he's going to do it. And this album, I believe, will do it. I'm almost weird about it, because the songs are so good. I don't even want to really talk about it enough to say that it is great, it is authentic, it is new, it is different, it is cool, it is edgy. It is everything."

The pop singer phoned in to the U.K.'s 96-106 Capital FM Friday to promote his rockin' new single. "It's funny. I've been playing it for a lot of people, and everyone's like, 'Wow, this is so not what we expected.' And I'm like, 'Really? I had no idea. I thought this is what people would have expected.' But it's raw. I kind of go there on the electric guitar zone and push myself," Mendes explained. "It's probably the deepest song I've wrote thus far—it's super vulnerable."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shawn Mendes , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Power Couple Lessons

Celine Dion

Céline Dion Cancels Las Vegas Concerts to Undergo Surgery

Sebastian Taylor Thomaz

Taylor Swift's Latest Surprise Has Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa's Son Freaking Out

Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake

Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake Cancel Tour Dates Due to Bad Weather

Queen Elizabeth, Shaggy, Sting, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd Birthday Performers Will Include Sting, Shaggy and Shawn Mendes

Reba McEntire, 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, 2018 ACM Awards

2018 ACM Awards: Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and More Set to Perform

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour Dates

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.