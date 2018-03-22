Shawn Mendes Returns With "In My Blood" and Fans Are Going Wild

There's nothing hold Shawn Mendes back.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter has just released "In My Blood," the first single from his forthcoming third studio album, which doesn't have a release date or title. It's his first new music since 2017's "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," the only single from his re-released sophomore album, Illuminate. (That track peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.)

Before he dropped "In My Blood," Mendes shared his excitement with fans in a note, posting it on social media. "I know I've been pretty quiet during this album process and I just wanted to thank you with all of my heart for being there and supporting me the entire time," Mendes wrote. "This song is the closest song to my heart that I've ever written and I hope you guys love it and all the new music coming your way. I love and appreciate you all so much!!! Thank you!"

To no one's surprise, fans are already going wild for the track: