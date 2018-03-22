How Reese Witherspoon Became One of the Most Powerful Women in Hollywood

It's not that Reese Witherspoon hasn't wielded power in her 20+ year-long career in Hollywood. She has. And it's not that she hasn't been busy before. She certainly has.

But there's something about the last year or two in the multi-hyphenate's life that's seemed to elevate her to the status of one of the industry's most powerful women. She's found herself in the center of some of the most major stories to come out of entertainment, whether on screens big or small—or simply behind them—and she's begun using her voice and wielding her newfound power in a way quite unlike she ever has before. And no, it's not just because she can now count Oprah Winfrey as a BFF. (OK, maybe a little bit because of that.)