Watch Married at First Sight's Ryan Argue With His Wife While Drunk

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 5:00 AM

Blame it on the alcohol, baby!

As any married couple knows, getting into an argument while intoxicated is never a good idea. And for one Married at First Sight pair, they're about to be reminded.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, Ryan Buckley arrives back home where he clearly has had one too many drinks.

What comes next is a tense disagreement that likely won't be solved until somebody sobers up.

"There's no point in arguing with someone after they've been drinking but I don't think I'm crazy for thinking my husband shouldn't need his own apartment," Jaclyn Schwartzberg shared in the sneak peek. "If we can't get on the same page about this soon, I'm not sure our marriage can last."

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Ryan Buckley, Married at First Sight

Lifetime

As for firefighter Ryan, he seems a bit all over the place as he tries to talk to his wife and the camera.

"Ohhhh baby," he said. "She feels weird right now because I told her the truth. Sometimes, girls don't like the truth."

"Just keep going. Talk, talk, talk…" Jaclyn shouts from another room as she heads to bed alone.

Something tells us this fire isn't going to burn out anytime soon.

Watch Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.

