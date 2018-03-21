Sarah Hyland Says Doctors Are "Not Listening" to Her Ongoing Health Struggles

Sarah Hyland wants her voice heard.

For the past several years, the Modern Family star has opened up to fans about her health struggles. Wednesday afternoon was no different as the actress took to Twitter and expressed a few frustrations many can empathize with.

"For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you?" she asked her 1.6 million followers. "If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands? :)"

One follower said she uses her education and stubbornness to her advantage. "You don't want to meet a pissed off version of me that's also in pain—not a girl to be messed with," the fan shared.

Sarah simply responded, "Preachin to the choir sister."