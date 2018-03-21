Chrissy Metz Is Opening Up About Her Abusive Past and How She Overcame It All

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 5:11 PM
Chrissy Metz is letting people into her world.
The actress' new book This Is Me shares stories of her life and journey to stardom, and doesn't hold anything back. According to an excerpt of her new book published in People magazine, the This Is Us actress is opening up about some disturbing claims of childhood abuse.
"I don't remember why Trigger hit me the first time...When I was 14 Trigger began weighing me...I began to hide my eating," Chrissy writes in her book. Her step-father has strongly denied those claims, but Chrissy also wrote in the book he had shown remorse for his past actions. What else did Chrissy open up about?
Get the full story in the clip above!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Megan Fox Gets an Emotional Message About "Picking Up the Pieces" of Her Love Life on Hollywood Medium
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!