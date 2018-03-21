Chrissy Metz Is Opening Up About Her Abusive Past and How She Overcame It All

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 5:11 PM

Chrissy Metz is letting people into her world. 

The actress' new book This Is Me shares stories of her life and journey to stardom, and doesn't hold anything back. According to an excerpt of her new book published in People magazine, the This Is Us actress is opening up about some disturbing claims of childhood abuse. 

"I don't remember why Trigger hit me the first time...When I was 14 Trigger began weighing me...I began to hide my eating," Chrissy writes in her book. Her step-father has strongly denied those claims, but Chrissy also wrote in the book he had shown remorse for his past actions. What else did Chrissy open up about? 

Get the full story in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

