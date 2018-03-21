Watch Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same" Performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

It's all about lace and pearls for Camila Cabello's latest performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 21-year-old singer sang her most recent single, "Never Be the Same" from her first solo album, self-titled, Camila.

"At the age of only 21, our next guest is one of the most-streamed artists of all time," Ellen DeGeneres said as she announced the star.

The singer rocked a lace halter dress along with gorgeous Chanel pearls and topped the look with black lace gloves.

She took to Instagram to tell fans, "headed back to @TheEllenShow today to perform#neverbethesame so tune in guys !!!" She captioned the post.