Inside Prince Harry's Desperate Search to Find Love

Two years later, though, Mum couldn't save Harry from his party habits. When Bonas neglected to join Harry at the Memphis wedding of his pal, nightclub entrepreneur Guy Pelly, and hotel heiress Elizabeth Wilson in May 2014 – "There was a bit of row about how much it was costing her," notes Nicholl – he left in what she calls "a bit of a huff." And to deal with his frustrations, he made a detour to Miami, where he and long-time pal Amanda Sheppard spent a night dancing in the VIP room of the celeb-beloved the Fountainebleau Miami Beach hotel. Because Harry always had what Nicholl describes as "a flirty relationship" with Sheppard, when Bonas learned about their closeness on the dance floor she was less than pleased. "They agreed to meet up when Harry came back from Memphis to talk things through," writes Nicholl, "but Cressida had already made up her mind that the relationship had run its course."

Despite Harry's best efforts, he couldn't convince her to restart it. "Harry didn't want things to end. He was in love with her and he tried to convince her they could make it work, but Cressida's mind was made up," says Nicholl. "I think she really broke his heart."

In an effort to mend it, Harry turned back to his other serious love. By the summer of 2015, Davy was fresh out of a romance with jeweler Charles Goode. So when Harry – in Africa for his philanthropic work – asked her to meet up in Cape Town, she agreed. But while their rendezvous was romantic, it wasn't the start of lasting union. While Nicholl writes the pair still had "deep feelings" for one another, Davy still knew she wasn't ready for life in The Firm, the cheeky name Harry and brother Prince William use for their family. "Harry was still a prince," says Nicholl, "and it wasn't the life Chels wanted."