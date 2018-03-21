Gigi Hadid Is Wearing These 5 Denim Trends Right Now—Shop her Style!

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 3:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gigi Hadid, Pastels

Gotham/GC Images

If Gigi Hadid started an Instagram account of her denim looks, we'd be her most engaged follower.

It seems like the supermodel dons a new denim trend every day, so you can imagine scrolling through all of the new ways to wear the versatile clothing we love: jeans. It would be epic.

Another reason why we love the model's denim flare: Her love for denim is an endearing reminder that she's just like us. Even with access to the most luxurious wears, she continues to demonstrate the appeal of wearing a casual pair of jeans.

And, since she has access to be best stylists and brands, she's the go-to person for figuring out which style from spring's best trends you should add to your wardrobe and how to wear it.

Photos

Shop the Look: Gigi Hadid's Layered Denim

Which of Gigi's favorite denim trends fits your style and budget? Shop her looks below!  

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Near Black Beauties

Gigi even wear denim to her most-fashionable events. Case in point: her near-black cropped jeans at Paris Fashion Week. If you'll notice, this style is slightly lighter in hue than a traditional pair of black jeans, yet holds the same versatility. 

ESC: Shop Gigi Hadid's Denim Trends

Budget-Friendly

Topshop MOTO Washed Black Cropped Wide Leg Jeans, $75

ESC: Shop Gigi Hadid's Denim Trends

Splurge-Worthy

DL1961 Hepburn High Rise, $208

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Pastels

Gotham/GC Images

Zipped Up

According to Gigi, mid to high waist denim with attention-grabbing zippers are a safe bet. The star pairs her Sandro denim with a PLNY LALA sweatshirt, a red skinny waist belt and mules in the same hue. Casual, standout, flattering—this is a look you can easily copy.

ESC: Gigi Hadid Denim

Budget-Friendly

ASOS DESIGN Ridley High Waist Skinny Jeans, $56

ESC: Gigi Hadid Denim

Splurge-Worthy

Reformation Zipper Jean, $148

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Swag Stripes

Designers have combined two much-loved trends, track pants and straight-leg jeans, to create this new denim iteration. The side stripe jeans are perfect for the cool, calm and collected as a casual trend with major payoffs. The model's airport look is a prime example.

ESC: Shop Gigi Hadid's Denim Trends

Budget-Friendly

BlankNYC Now or Never Jean, $98

ESC: Shop Gigi Hadid's Denim Trends

Splurge-Worthy

7 For All Mankind Roxanne Side-Stripe Skinny Jeans in Vintage Blue Dunes, $229

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Splash News

Quirky Cute White Jeans

If you haven't received the memo, white denim has become an all-season look. Pairing with a graphic cropped T-shirt, black hoodie, Burberry trench and black ankle boots, Gigi demonstrates the appeal of slouchy white denim.

ESC: Shop Gigi Hadid's Denim Trends

Budget-Friendly

Beyond Proper Frayed Hem Ankle Jeans, $89

ESC: Shop Gigi Hadid's Denim Trends

Splurge-Worthy

Parker Smith Cropped Mini Flare, $179

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

Patchwork Purveyor

The star opts for patchwork denim, which makes creating the Canadian tuxedo a lot easier. To recreate her style, throw on a baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt and sneakers, then you're good to go!

ESC: Shop Gigi Hadid's Denim Trends

Budget-Friendly

New York & Co. Soho Jeans Patchwork Superstretch Leggings, Now $35

ESC: Shop Gigi Hadid's Denim Trends

Splurge-Worthy

True Religion Cora Stovepipe Patch Denim Jeans, Now $130

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Bella Hadid Makes Grandmas Proud With New Pants Trend

RELATED ARTICLE: Justine Skye Shares 5 Things You Need to Be an It Girl

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective
Latest News

Expensive Hollywood Custody Battles

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz Is Opening Up About Her Abusive Past and How She Overcame It All

Marriage Boot Camp, Brandi Glanville, Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood Puts Brandi Glanville's Dad on Blast Over Escort Accusation on Marriage Boot Camp

Chrissy Metz's Abusive Stepfather Forced Her to Do Weigh-Ins

Inside Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Private Family World

Chrissy Metz Reveals She Was Abused as a Child

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Sheer Socks

Kendall Jenner Proves You Can Wear Sheer Socks Everywhere

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.