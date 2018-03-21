Gigi Hadid Is Wearing These 5 Denim Trends Right Now—Shop her Style!

Gotham/GC Images
If Gigi Hadid started an Instagram account of her denim looks, we'd be her most engaged follower.
It seems like the supermodel dons a new denim trend every day, so you can imagine scrolling through all of the new ways to wear the versatile clothing we love: jeans. It would be epic.
Another reason why we love the model's denim flare: Her love for denim is an endearing reminder that she's just like us. Even with access to the most luxurious wears, she continues to demonstrate the appeal of wearing a casual pair of jeans.
And, since she has access to be best stylists and brands, she's the go-to person for figuring out which style from spring's best trends you should add to your wardrobe and how to wear it.
Which of Gigi's favorite denim trends fits your style and budget? Shop her looks below!
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Near Black Beauties
Gigi even wear denim to her most-fashionable events. Case in point: her near-black cropped jeans at Paris Fashion Week. If you'll notice, this style is slightly lighter in hue than a traditional pair of black jeans, yet holds the same versatility.
Zipped Up
According to Gigi, mid to high waist denim with attention-grabbing zippers are a safe bet. The star pairs her Sandro denim with a PLNY LALA sweatshirt, a red skinny waist belt and mules in the same hue. Casual, standout, flattering—this is a look you can easily copy.
Swag Stripes
Designers have combined two much-loved trends, track pants and straight-leg jeans, to create this new denim iteration. The side stripe jeans are perfect for the cool, calm and collected as a casual trend with major payoffs. The model's airport look is a prime example.
Quirky Cute White Jeans
If you haven't received the memo, white denim has become an all-season look. Pairing with a graphic cropped T-shirt, black hoodie, Burberry trench and black ankle boots, Gigi demonstrates the appeal of slouchy white denim.
Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Patchwork Purveyor
The star opts for patchwork denim, which makes creating the Canadian tuxedo a lot easier. To recreate her style, throw on a baseball cap, hooded sweatshirt and sneakers, then you're good to go!