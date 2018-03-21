Gigi Hadid Is Wearing These 5 Denim Trends Right Now—Shop her Style!

If Gigi Hadid started an Instagram account of her denim looks, we'd be her most engaged follower.

It seems like the supermodel dons a new denim trend every day, so you can imagine scrolling through all of the new ways to wear the versatile clothing we love: jeans. It would be epic.

Another reason why we love the model's denim flare: Her love for denim is an endearing reminder that she's just like us. Even with access to the most luxurious wears, she continues to demonstrate the appeal of wearing a casual pair of jeans.

And, since she has access to be best stylists and brands, she's the go-to person for figuring out which style from spring's best trends you should add to your wardrobe and how to wear it.