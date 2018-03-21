2018 Daytime Emmy Nominations: Kelly Ripa, Steve Harvey and More Nominees

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott

The Young and the Restless

Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn

General Hospital

John McCook, as Eric Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew

General Hospital

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver

Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron

The Young and the Restless

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland

The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams

Days of Our Lives

Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell

The Young and the Restless

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer

The Bold and the Beautiful

Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine

General Hospital

Chandler Massey, as Will Horton

Days of Our Lives

Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox

General Hospital

Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher

The Young and the Restless

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady

Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome

General Hospital

Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter

The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady

Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson

General Hospital



Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton

Days of Our Lives

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful

Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom

The Young and the Restless

Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux

Days of Our Lives

Hudson West, as Jake Webber

General Hospital



Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett

The Young and the Restless

Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson

Days of Our Lives

John Enos, as Roger

Days of Our Lives

Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica

Days of Our Lives

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry

General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Mary Beth Evans, as Sara Garrett

The Bay The Series

Vanessa Kelly, as Journee

Giants

Lilly Melgar, as Janice Ramos

The Bay The Series

Alicia Minshew, as Angelica Caruso

Tainted Dreams

Anne Winters, as Mia Phillips

Zac & Mia

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett

The Bay The Series

James Bland, as Malachi

Giants

Richard Brooks, as Augustus Barringer

The Rich and the Ruthless

Van Hansis, as Thom

Eastsiders

Kian Lawley, as Zac Meier

Zac & Mia



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Molly Burnett, as Laura

Relationship Status

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos

The Bay The Series

Terri Ivens, as Orchid

The Bay The Series

Kira Reed Lorsch, as Jo Connors

The Bay The Series

Alexis G. Zall, as Bec Meier

Zac & Mia



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell

The Bay The Series

Stephen Guarino, as Quincy

Eastsiders

John Halbach, as Ian

Eastsiders

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett

The Bay The Series

Derrell Whitt, as Will Campbell

The Bay The Series



Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Jennifer Bassey, as Beverly Newman

Anacostia

Thomas Calabro, as Arthur Tobin

The Bay The Series

Patrika Darbo, as Mickey Walker

The Bay The Series

Chad Duell, as Adam Kenway

The Bay The Series

Mike E. Winfield, as Jeremy

Conversations in L.A.

Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Educational and Informational Program

Kristos Andrews, as Tyler

This Just In

Ed Asner, as Santa Claus

A StoryBots Christmas

Dove Cameron, as Liv and Maddie Rooney

Liv and Maddie: Cali Style



Michela Luci, as Dana

Dino Dana

Raven Symone, as Raven Baxter

Raven's Home

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Christopher Diamantopoulos, as Master Eon

Skylanders Academy

Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants

Tress MacNeille, as Aprilcot, Madame Blueberry,

Junior Asparagus, Lisa Asparagus, Night Pony

VeggieTales in the City

Andy Richter, as Mort, Grammy Mort, Smart Mort

All Hail King Julien: Exiled

John Tartaglia, as Splash & Mrs. Tidy

Splash and Bubbles



Outstanding Culinary Host

Vivian Howard, Host

A Chef's Life

Giada De Laurentiis, Host

Giada Entertains

Guy Fieri, Host

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

Lidia Bastianich, Host

Lidia's Kitchen

Danny Bowien, Host

Mind of A Chef



Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Raul De Molina, Host

El Gordo y la Flaca

Lili Estefan, Host

El Gordo y la Flaca

Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent

El Gordo y la Flaca

Guillermo Arduino, Anchor

Encuentro

Gabriela Natale, Host

SuperLatina with Gaby Natale

Outstanding Game Show Host

Steve Harvey, Host

Family Feud

Alex Trebek, Host

Jeopardy!



Wayne Brady, Host

Let's Make a Deal



Pat Sajak, Host

Wheel of Fortune

Chris Harrison, Host

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children's or Educational and Informational Program

Roman Atwood, Host

Roman Atwood's Day Dreams

Jack Hanna, Host

Jack Hanna's Into the Wild

Brandon McMillan, Host

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan

David Osmond, Host

Wonderama

Steve Spangler, Host

Xploration DIY Sci



Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts

Access Hollywood Live

Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts

Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Host

Steve Harvey

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host

The Dr. Oz Show

Larry King, Host

Larry King Now