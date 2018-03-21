2018 Daytime Emmy Nominations: Kelly Ripa, Steve Harvey and More Nominees

ABC
We've honored film's best. We've honored music's greatest. We've honored television's greatest...Now, it's time to honor daytime TV's greatest!
That's right, the 2018 Daytime Emmys are coming up quick and we've got all your nominees, which were revealed today on the Emmy Award-winning show, The Talk, on CBS.
Standout stars like Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Steve Harvey and Harry Connick Jr. have all been nominated this year for the award show, hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood, that's set for Sunday, April 29.
Among the slew of talented stars and notable television shows, we're proud to say E! News has been nominated for Outstanding Entertainment News Program once again this year.
See the full list of shows, hosts and programs that will compete against each other at daytime TV's biggest event of the year...
Sesame Workshop
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series
The Bay The Series
Eastsiders
Ladies of the Lake
Tainted Dreams
Venice The Series
Zac & Mia
Outstanding Preschool Children's Series
Dino Dana
Julie's Greenroom
Sesame Street
Sprout House
Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series
Annedroids
Free Rein
Nat Geo Kids Block
Odd Squad
Top Chef Junior
Outstanding Education or Informational Series
Giver
Mind Field
Sea Rescue
The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
Xploration DIY Sci
Xploration Outer Space
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for SOBEWFF
Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series
If You Give A Mouse A Cookie
Nature Cat
Peg+Cat
The Stinky & Dirty Show
Tumble Leaf
Outstanding Children's Animated Series
Lost in Oz
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Trollhunters
Wild Kratts
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
DuckTales: Woo-oo!
All Hail King Julien: Exiled
Octonauts: Operation Deep Freeze
Puss In Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale
A StoryBots Christmas
Outstanding Culinary Program
A Chef's Life
Giada Entertains
Lidia's Kitchen
Mind of A Chef
Valerie's Home Cooking
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let's Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Couples Court with the Cutlers
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Justice with Judge Mablean
The People's Court
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Ask This Old House
Home & Family
Naturally, Danny Seo
Renovation Realities: Ben and Ginger
This Old House
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
1st Look
Destination Craft with Jim West
Jack Hanna's Into the Wild
The Voyager with Josh Garcia
Xploration Awesome Planet
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show
Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish
Café CNN
Despierta America
Nuestro Mundo
Un Nuevo Dia
Outstanding Talk Show Informative
The Chew
The Dr. Oz Show
Megyn Kelly Today
Larry King Now
Steve Harvey
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Real
The Talk
The View
Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish
Destinos
El Gordo y la Flaca
LAnzate
Showbiz
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
DailyMailTV
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Outstanding Special Class Series
The Great Big Show
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan
Roman Atwood's Day Dreams
Super Soul Sunday
Xploration Earth 2050
Outstanding Special Class Special
The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance
Bean
I'm With The Banned
KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & The Beast in Me
Skyward
Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program
8-Bit Legacy: The Curious History of Video Games
DreamWorks Celebrates International Women's Day 2017
Sesame Street: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
with Julia & Elmo
Storyline Online
Weird But True! Shorts
Outstanding Interactive Media Enhancement to a Daytime Program or Series
Annedroids
DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender
Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force
Jeopardy!
Sesame Street
A StoryBots Christmas – StoryBots.com
Outstanding Interactive Media – Original Daytime Program or Series
ASTEROIDS!
Design Squad
I'm With The Banned
Manifest 99
Son of Jaguar
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement -Topical
Dr. Phil: Mother Knows Best: A Story of Munchausen By Proxy and Murder
Dr. Phil: Singer Sinead O'Connor Speaks Out after Hotel Breakdown: The Exclusive Interview
The Ellen DeGeneres Show: The Puppy Episode
Top Chef Junior Launch Campaign
Undocumented and Unafraid: Forbidden
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program
Asian Pacific Heritage Month: Be Inspired
Black History Month
The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Be Kind to One Another
Nickelodeon: 2017 Black History Month Campaign
Nickelodeon: That's Me Campaign
Nick Junior.: Girls in Charge
Value PBS: Landon's Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott
The Young and the Restless
Nancy Lee Grahn, as Alexis Davis
General Hospital
Marci Miller, as Abigail Deveraux
Days of Our Lives
Maura West, as Ava Jerome
General Hospital
Laura Wright, as Carly Corinthos
General Hospital
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Bergman, as Jack Abbott
The Young and the Restless
Michael Easton, as Hamilton Finn
General Hospital
John McCook, as Eric Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Miller, as Jason Morgan/Drew
General Hospital
James Reynolds, as Abe Carver
Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams, as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless
Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland
The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes, as Julie Williams
Days of Our Lives
Elizabeth Hendrickson, as Chloe Mitchell
The Young and the Restless
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful
Mishael Morgan, as Hilary Curtis
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Wally Kurth, as Ned Quartermaine
General Hospital
Chandler Massey, as Will Horton
Days of Our Lives
Anthony Montgomery, as Dr Andre Maddox
General Hospital
Greg Rikaart, as Kevin Fisher
The Young and the Restless
Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady
Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Reign Edwards, as Nicole Avant Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome
General Hospital
Cait Fairbanks, as Tessa Porter
The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson
General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, as Tripp Dalton
Days of Our Lives
Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
Tristan Lake Leabu, as Reed Hellstrom
The Young and the Restless
Casey Moss, as JJ Deveraux
Days of Our Lives
Hudson West, as Jake Webber
General Hospital
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Ryan Ashton, as Zach Sinnett
The Young and the Restless
Robb Derringer, as Scooter Nelson
Days of Our Lives
John Enos, as Roger
Days of Our Lives
Morgan Fairchild, as Anjelica
Days of Our Lives
Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry
General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Mary Beth Evans, as Sara Garrett
The Bay The Series
Vanessa Kelly, as Journee
Giants
Lilly Melgar, as Janice Ramos
The Bay The Series
Alicia Minshew, as Angelica Caruso
Tainted Dreams
Anne Winters, as Mia Phillips
Zac & Mia
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett
The Bay The Series
James Bland, as Malachi
Giants
Richard Brooks, as Augustus Barringer
The Rich and the Ruthless
Van Hansis, as Thom
Eastsiders
Kian Lawley, as Zac Meier
Zac & Mia
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Molly Burnett, as Laura
Relationship Status
Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos
The Bay The Series
Terri Ivens, as Orchid
The Bay The Series
Kira Reed Lorsch, as Jo Connors
The Bay The Series
Alexis G. Zall, as Bec Meier
Zac & Mia
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Brandon Beemer, as Evan Blackwell
The Bay The Series
Stephen Guarino, as Quincy
Eastsiders
John Halbach, as Ian
Eastsiders
Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett
The Bay The Series
Derrell Whitt, as Will Campbell
The Bay The Series
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Jennifer Bassey, as Beverly Newman
Anacostia
Thomas Calabro, as Arthur Tobin
The Bay The Series
Patrika Darbo, as Mickey Walker
The Bay The Series
Chad Duell, as Adam Kenway
The Bay The Series
Mike E. Winfield, as Jeremy
Conversations in L.A.
Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Educational and Informational Program
Kristos Andrews, as Tyler
This Just In
Ed Asner, as Santa Claus
A StoryBots Christmas
Dove Cameron, as Liv and Maddie Rooney
Liv and Maddie: Cali Style
Michela Luci, as Dana
Dino Dana
Raven Symone, as Raven Baxter
Raven's Home
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Christopher Diamantopoulos, as Master Eon
Skylanders Academy
Tom Kenny, as SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants
Tress MacNeille, as Aprilcot, Madame Blueberry,
Junior Asparagus, Lisa Asparagus, Night Pony
VeggieTales in the City
Andy Richter, as Mort, Grammy Mort, Smart Mort
All Hail King Julien: Exiled
John Tartaglia, as Splash & Mrs. Tidy
Splash and Bubbles
Outstanding Culinary Host
Vivian Howard, Host
A Chef's Life
Giada De Laurentiis, Host
Giada Entertains
Guy Fieri, Host
Guy's Ranch Kitchen
Lidia Bastianich, Host
Lidia's Kitchen
Danny Bowien, Host
Mind of A Chef
Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program
Raul De Molina, Host
El Gordo y la Flaca
Lili Estefan, Host
El Gordo y la Flaca
Francisco Fuentes, Correspondent
El Gordo y la Flaca
Guillermo Arduino, Anchor
Encuentro
Gabriela Natale, Host
SuperLatina with Gaby Natale
Outstanding Game Show Host
Steve Harvey, Host
Family Feud
Alex Trebek, Host
Jeopardy!
Wayne Brady, Host
Let's Make a Deal
Pat Sajak, Host
Wheel of Fortune
Chris Harrison, Host
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel/Children's or Educational and Informational Program
Roman Atwood, Host
Roman Atwood's Day Dreams
Jack Hanna, Host
Jack Hanna's Into the Wild
Brandon McMillan, Host
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan
David Osmond, Host
Wonderama
Steve Spangler, Host
Xploration DIY Sci
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Kit Hoover, Natalie Morales, Hosts
Access Hollywood Live
Kellie Pickler, Ben Aaron, Hosts
Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, Host
Steve Harvey
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Host
The Dr. Oz Show
Larry King, Host
Larry King Now
Paul Zimmerman/NBCUniversal
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Harry Connick, Jr., Host
Harry
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Hosts
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love,
Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts
The Real
Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne,
Sheryl Underwood, Aisha Tyler, Hosts
The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin,
Meghan McCain, Paula Faris, Jedediah Bila, Co-Hosts
The View
Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Drama Series Technical Team
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Original Song – Drama
"End of Time"
The Bold and the Beautiful
"Sun Still Shines"
Days of Our Lives
"Perfume Smoke"
General Hospital
"Who I Am"
General Hospital
"Moon and Back"
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Elena of Avalor
Puppy Dog Pals
Sunny Day
Tangled: The Series
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Marie Thorhauge Torslev
Production Designer
Through the Woods
Steve C. Meyers
Background Layout Artist
Puppy Dog Pals
Tom Caulfield
Storyboard Artist
Tangled: The Series
Michelle Park
Color Designer
Star vs. the Forces of Evil
Robyn Yannoukos
Colorist
Tumble Leaf
Outstanding Writing in a Digital Drama Series
The Bay The Series
Conversations in L.A.
Eastsiders
Relationship Status
Zac & Mia
Outstanding Writing in a Preschool Animated Program
Disney Doc McStuffins
Octonauts
Peg+Cat
A StoryBots Christmas
Vampirina
YouTube
Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program
All Hail King Julien
Elena of Avalor
The Loud House
Trollhunters
Welcome to the Wayne
Outstanding Writing in a Children's, Preschool Children's, Family Viewing
Biz Kid$
Free Rein
Julie's Greenroom
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
Outstanding Writing Special Class
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Super Soul Sunday
The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
Xploration Earth 2050
Xploration Outer Space
Outstanding Directing in a Digital Drama Series
The Bay The Series
Eastsiders
Relationship Status
Venice The Series
Zac & Mia
Outstanding Directing in an Animated Program
Danger & Eggs
Disney Mickey Mouse
The Loud House
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show
Niko and the Sword of Light
Outstanding Directing in a Preschool Animated Program
The Stinky & Dirty Show
A StoryBots Christmas
Through the Woods
Tumble Leaf
Vampirina
Outstanding Directing in a Children's, Preschool Children's or Family Viewing Program
Free Rein
Julie's Greenroom
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
Top Chef Junior
Outstanding Directing in a Single Camera Lifestyle/Culinary/Travel or Educational and Informational Program
Ask This Old House
A Chef's Life
Family Ingredients
Giada's Holiday Handbook
Mind of A Chef
Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger
Outstanding Directing in Multi Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program
Furze World Wonders
The Kitchen
Milk Street
Nick Stellino Storyteller in the Kitchen
Trisha's Southern Kitchen
Outstanding Directing in a Talk Show/Entertainment News /Morning Program
DailyMailTV
Harry
Pickler and Ben
Rachael Ray
The Real
Outstanding Directing in a Game Show
Family Feud
Let's Make a Deal
The Noise
The Price Is Right
Outstanding Directing Special Class
An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life
Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall
East Los High
Skyward
Super Soul Sunday
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Buddy Thunderstruck
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Odd Squad
Project Mc²
Sesame Street
The Talk
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design
TBD (judging still in progress)
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Annedroids
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
The Talk
Outstanding Technical Team
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Jeopardy!
Sesame Street
The Price Is Right
Outstanding Cinematography
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance
Buddy Thunderstruck
Family Ingredients
Free Rein
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
Scars of Nanking
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
1st Look
Cop and a Half: New Recruit
Free Rein
Giada In Italy
Scars of Nanking
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Roman Atwood's Day Dreams
Sesame Street
Trisha's Southern Kitchen
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Family Feud
Harry
The Price Is Right
STEVE
Outstanding Sound Mixing
Annedroids
Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall
Odd Squad
Sesame Street
Super Soul Sunday
Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation
The Adventures of Puss in Boots
All Hail King Julien
All Hail King Julien: Exiled
Dragons: Race to the Edge
Lost in Oz
Outstanding Sound Mixing in a Preschool Animated Program
Beat Bugs: All Together Now
Dinotrux
If You Give A Mouse a Cookie
Pete the Cat A Groovy New Year
Rusty Rivets
The Stinky & Dirty Show
Outstanding Sound Editing – Live Action
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance
Annedroids
Dino Dana
Sesame Street
Weird But True!
Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation
The Adventures of Puss in Boots
All Hail King Julien
All Hail King Julien: Exiled
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
Marvel's Spider-Man
Trollhunters
Outstanding Sound Editing in a Preschool Animated Program
Beat Bugs: All Together Now
Click Clack Moo: Christmas at the Farm
Dinotrux
If You Give A Mouse a Cookie
Mickey and the Roadster Racers
A StoryBots Christmas
The Stinky & Dirty Show
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
Blaze and the Monster Machines
Elena of Avalor
Sofia The First
Tangled: The Series
The Tom & Jerry Show
Outstanding Original Song
"Forever Bold"
Becoming Bold and Beautiful
"60 Second Song"
Harry
"Prologue – El Fez' Song"
Hotel Transylvania The Series
"A Song About Songs"
Sesame Street
"Try A Little Kindness"
Sesame Street
Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program
CBS This Morning Saturday
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
"Cumberland Gap; If We Were Vampires"
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Pharrell Williams
"Runnin"
Rachael Ray
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
"Love Do What It Do"
The View
Andra Day and Common
"Rise Up"
Today Show
Ben Platt & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen
"You Will Be Found"
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance
Liv and Maddie: Cali Style
Odd Squad
Project Mc²
The Talk
The View
Outstanding Hairstyling
Harry
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Odd Squad
Pickler and Ben
Project Mc²
Sesame Street
Outstanding Makeup
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Harry
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Talk
Walk the Prank
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
The Bold and the Beautiful
Cop and a Half: New Recruit
Days of Our Lives
Free Rein
The Young and the Restless
The 45th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 29, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.
