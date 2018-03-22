RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10's Eureka O'Hara Talks the Pressures of Competing as a Returning Queen

Eureka O'Hara's journey back to RuPaul's Drag Race has not been an easy one.

The plus-size queen was an early standout in season nine of the reality hit, until an injury to her knee sustained during the second week forced RuPaul to remove her from the competition in week five. Though she departed with an open invitation from Mama Ru to return and fight for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar once she was healthy and able, there was no guarantee that she'd be able to return right away for season 10.

"Honestly, I didn't know 100 percent for sure until a couple weeks before filming. My doctor hadn't released me yet," Eureka (real name David Huggard) told E! News over the phone ahead of the March 22 premiere. "An ACL replacement surgery is actually pretty severe, it's pretty legit, and it takes years, actually, to completely heal."