Antonio Banderas Shaves His Head—and His Eyebrows!

Wed., Mar. 21, 2018

Antonio Banderas

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Antonia Banderas is known for his fancy blade work in the Zorro films, but this time he is drawing attention for a different type of blade work.

The Spanish actor sported a freshly shaven face and head—including his eyebrows—when he promoted his show Genius: Picasso, in Madrid. As part of playing the world-renowned artist, Pablo Picasso, the actor has shaved all his hair in an effort to find a likeness to the famous painter.

His bald head is a fresh departure from the classic curls the Zorro star previously sported. Nonetheless, the 57-year-old effortlessly pulls off the bold look.

Antonio Banderas Is Enjoying Nature Again After Heart Scare

The actor can also be seen wearing grey hair in the National Geographic series, which has previously drawn acclaim for its representation of Albert Einstein, who was played by Geoffrey Rush.

Banderas will play the enigmatic artist in his later years, alongside Alex Rich who will portray him in his youth.

The ten-part series premieres April 24 on National Geographic.

