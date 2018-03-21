Antonio Banderas Shaves His Head—and His Eyebrows!

Antonia Banderas is known for his fancy blade work in the Zorro films, but this time he is drawing attention for a different type of blade work.

The Spanish actor sported a freshly shaven face and head—including his eyebrows—when he promoted his show Genius: Picasso, in Madrid. As part of playing the world-renowned artist, Pablo Picasso, the actor has shaved all his hair in an effort to find a likeness to the famous painter.

His bald head is a fresh departure from the classic curls the Zorro star previously sported. Nonetheless, the 57-year-old effortlessly pulls off the bold look.