Amber Portwood Puts Brandi Glanville's Dad on Blast Over Escort Accusation on Marriage Boot Camp

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 5:00 PM
Things are getting very tense on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition!
In this exclusive clip from the WE tv show, Brandi Glanville addresses the accusations her father, Guy Glanville, made about her being an escort.
"Brandi, do you think Guy was protecting you when he said in front of a room full of people that you were an escort?" Real Housewives alum Brandi is asked on the show.
"I think he was being honest for the first time in a long f--king time," Brandi replies.
Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood then speaks up and calls out Guy for talking to her about Brandi.
WEtv
"He told me last night in the kitchen when it was just me and him out of nowhere," Amber says.
We then see a clip of Guy telling Amber, "Brandi, she told me she was...she was an escort."
Amber then tells the group, "I don't know why that got brought up."
Watch the clip above to see how everyone reacts to Amber putting Brandi's dad on blast!
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.
