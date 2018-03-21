EXCLUSIVE!

Amber Portwood Puts Brandi Glanville's Dad on Blast Over Escort Accusation on Marriage Boot Camp

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Things are getting very tense on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition!

In this exclusive clip from the WE tv show, Brandi Glanville addresses the accusations her father, Guy Glanville, made about her being an escort.

"Brandi, do you think Guy was protecting you when he said in front of a room full of people that you were an escort?" Real Housewives alum Brandi is asked on the show.

"I think he was being honest for the first time in a long f--king time," Brandi replies.

Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood then speaks up and calls out Guy for talking to her about Brandi.

It's Amber Portwood vs. Brandi Glanville in Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition's Explosive Trailer

Marriage Boot Camp, Brandi Glanville, Amber Portwood

WEtv

"He told me last night in the kitchen when it was just me and him out of nowhere," Amber says.

We then see a clip of Guy telling Amber, "Brandi, she told me she was...she was an escort."

Amber then tells the group, "I don't know why that got brought up."

Watch the clip above to see how everyone reacts to Amber putting Brandi's dad on blast!

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brandi Glanville , Amber Portwood , TV , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The X-Files

The X-Files Finale: Chris Carter on Mulder and Scully's Happy (?) Ending, Skinner and What's Next

Roma Downey Misses "Touched by an Angel" Costar Della Reese

Pete Davidson

Queer Eye's Tan France Revamps SNL Star Pete Davidson's Wardrobe

Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time

Once Upon a Time Is Welcoming Back Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, and More for the Series Finale

Riverdale, Andy Cohen

How Did Andy Cohen End Up on Riverdale?

How Andy Cohen Scored a Cameo on "Riverdale"

Friends, Kitchen

10 Secrets About the Friends Set Every Diehard Fan Should Know

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.