Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Loves Santa Clarita Diet's Blood and Guts (And What They're Made Of!)

Drew Barrymore eats brains for a living. Well, they're not exactly brains, but on Santa Clarita Diet, they're supposed to look like them.

Barrymore returns as Sheila Hammond, an undead realtor with a hunger for human flesh, in Santa Clarita Diet season two alongside Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond. The new season picks up right where season one ended; Shelia is still an insatiable zombie (of sorts), occasionally giving in to her hunger for humans. The result? Barrymore gets covered in fake blood, guts and all sorts of things that look like they're straight out of a zombie apocalypse.

"I like it," Barrymore told E! News. "I think it's just different. I come home from work and I can't even get in my car without going to the shower in the facilities and having to get clean or I'm going to get blood all over the car…I think this is fun."