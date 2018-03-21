Macaulay Culkin Describes Losing His Virginity at Age 15

Macaulay Culkin had sex before he was old enough to get a driver's license in most states.

The 37-year-old Home Alone alum and former child star revealed on Anna Faris' Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast this week that he lost his virginity at age 15. Ri¢hie Ri¢h, his final hit film, had come out a year earlier. At the time, he was on an acting hiatus that would last for almost a decade.

Faris asked Culkin how old would his kids have to be to lose their virginity, if he had children.

"I was about 15," Culkin said. "So, I think that'd be about the...youngest that I think would be OK with them. It's one of those things, I think, I'm assuming that when you have a kid, yes, you want to be on top of all that kind of stuff, but at the same time, they are their own people."

"I'd say about 32," he joked. "I want them to wait until they're married. I guess when it comes to kids, do you even want to know?"