10 Secrets About the Friends Set Every Diehard Fan Should Know

It's been almost 14 years since the last episode of Friends aired, but fans still have some questions—like why was Monica Geller's apartment purple?

Set designer John Shaffner set the record straight in a recent interview with the Great Big Story.

While Shaffner admitted staff members were "really anxious" about painting the apartment such a bold color, he said it was important for establishing the show's identity.

"Color is really important in terms of establishing the show identity," he said. "When you switched to Friends, you saw that it was purple and you stayed tune." 

However, this isn't the only juicy secret about the Friends set. To learn more fun facts watch the video and click on the gallery.

10 Secrets From the Friends Set Revealed

