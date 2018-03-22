Terence Tells Megan to "Stop Bulls--ting" Him During Tense Fight on The Arrangement

Fake it until you make it doesn't work at The Institute!

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is in way over her head on The Arrangement this week. She agreed to start doing private therapy sessions with Terence (Michael Vartan) for one reason: to destroy him. But it's not going to be that simple pulling one over on Terence.

"Working in this industry, it puts these standards, this enormous pressure on people, on women…" Megan shares with Terence during their first session, but he's not buying it. "Megan, don't externalize blame. It's an escape on self-reflection. Talk about you. What do you feel?" Terence asks her.

Once again Megan tries to go a little deeper and more personal in her approach. "Sometimes I find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning," she reveals. "I just lie there waiting to be judged. Picked a part by a world that doesn't know me. That's overwhelming."