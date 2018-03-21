Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake Cancel Tour Dates Due to Bad Weather

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 10:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake

Getty Images

The nor'easter has spurred Demi Lovatoand Justin Timberlake to cancel their tour dates and postpone concerts.

On Wednesday, Lovato was scheduled to perform at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, while Timberlake was set to have a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fourth nor'easter storm in three weeks is expected to bring record springtime snow and heavy winds, CNN reported. Schools and flights have already been canceled as the result of the bad weather.

"Sad to announce that we need to reschedule the show tonight in Newark due to the extreme weather conditions," Lovato wrote on Instagram. "Don't worry though because we'll make up for it and be back on April 2nd to ensure safe travel for you guys! Hang on to your tickets and see you then ❤️ #tellmeyoulovemetour."

"Hey ya'll," Timberlake said in an Instagram selfie video that shows him wearing a hooded coat while standing outside in the snow. "So sorry to announce the show tonight at the garden has been postponed due to the weather, as you can see. Man, I'm bummed. But everybody who has tickets tonight, hold onto your tickets, we will definitely get back to you with a date where we can make it up, so they will still be valid. Stay tuned. The show for tomorrow is still on as of right now, so excited about that. Happy spring, everybody?"

Photos

Demi Lovato Through the Years

Lovato is scheduled to perform her next show in Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, while Timberlake's next concert is on Thursday, also at Madison Square Garden.

CNN said that more than 70 million people are under a winter storm watch, warning or advisory from the southern Appalachians to Boston and that the storm is set to hit New England and Maine before moving away from the region by Thursday

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Justin Timberlake , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
Latest News
Youngjoo Hwang, Fred Savage

Fred Savage Denies Harassment and Assault Allegations

Riverdale, Andy Cohen

How Did Andy Cohen End Up on Riverdale?

Justin Bieber, Baskin Champion

Justin Bieber "Hanging Out" With Baskin Champion—But What About Selena Gomez?

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin Describes Losing His Virginity at Age 15

Zayn Malik Bleaches Hair and Beard Blond

Friends, Kitchen

10 Secrets About the Friends Set Every Diehard Fan Should Know

The X-Files

The X-Files Finale Preview: Chris Carter Talks William, Gillian Anderson's Exit and More

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.