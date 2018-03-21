Kim Kardashian Channels Rihanna in High Fashion ODDA Photo Shoot

Sita Abellán / ODDA
Kim Kardashian knows how to work, work, work, work, work, work it for the camera.
Several weeks ago, while still sporting platinum-blond hair, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took part in a high fashion cover photo shoot for the "Queen Be"-themed 14th issue of ODDA, a bi-annual New York-based magazine. It was released worldwide on Wednesday.
In several pics, Kim wears a ruffled blush Off-White ball gown with layers upon layers of tulle, channeling a look for which Rihanna, a fan of gowns with enormous skirts, received much praise late last year. In the photos, Kim pairs her look with Prada sunglasses and a pair of Alexander Wang stiletto pumps.
The photographer is Spanish DJ and model Sita Abellán, who starred in Rihanna's 2015 "Bitch Better Have My Money" music video.
"I wanted [Kim] to look like a very strong woman and at the same time, very fashionable," Abellan told WWD in February. "I didn't want anything sexy or whatever, I just wanted her to be really confident with the clothes and feel like the strong woman that she is."
Kim also poses for ODDA in an off-the-shoulder, ruffled bubblegum pink Vivetta dress, paired with pale pink thigh-high leather boots; a colorful Emilio Pucci robe paired with a pink towel wrapped around her head, banana earrings and a grill; a belted yellow plaid floral Miu Miu jacket paired with calf-high black leather boots; a long zebra-print coat worn over a yellow top and teal skirt and a faux fur, monogram-patterned Fendi coat worn over a matching crop top and tights, which she sports on the cover of the magazine.