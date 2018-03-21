Kim Kardashian Channels Rihanna in High Fashion ODDA Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian, ODDA, Photo Shoot

Sita Abellán / ODDA

Kim Kardashian knows how to work, work, work, work, work, work it for the camera.

Several weeks ago, while still sporting platinum-blond hair, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took part in a high fashion cover photo shoot for the  "Queen Be"-themed 14th issue of ODDA, a bi-annual New York-based magazine. It was released worldwide on Wednesday.

In several pics, Kim wears a ruffled blush Off-White ball gown with layers upon layers of tulle, channeling a look for which  Rihanna, a fan of gowns with enormous skirts, received much praise late last year. In the photos, Kim pairs her look with Prada sunglasses and a pair of Alexander Wang stiletto pumps.

The photographer is Spanish DJ and model Sita Abellán, who starred in Rihanna's 2015 "Bitch Better Have My Money" music video.

Kim Kardashian, ODDA, Photo Shoot

Sita Abellán / ODDA

Off-White gown

Kim wears a ruffled blush Off-White ball gown.

Kim Kardashian, ODDA, Photo Shoot

Sita Abellán / ODDA

Vivetta

Kim wears an off-the-shoulder, ruffled bubblegum pink Vivetta dress, paired with pale pink thigh-high leather boots.

Kim Kardashian, ODDA, Photo Shoot

Sita Abellán / ODDA

Strike a Pose

Kim strikes a pose in a chair while wearing the Vivetta dress.

Kim Kardashian, ODDA, Photo Shoot

Sita Abellán / ODDA

Emilio Pucci

Kim wears a colorful Emilio Pucci robe paired with a pink towel wrapped around her head and a grill.

Kim Kardashian, ODDA, Photo Shoot

Sita Abellán / ODDA

Miu Miu

Kim wears a belted yellow plaid floral Miu Miu jacket paired with calf-high black leather boots.

Kim Kardashian, ODDA, Photo Shoot

Sita Abellán / ODDA

"Strong Woman"

"I wanted [Kim] to look like a very strong woman and at the same time, very fashionable," Abellan told WWD in February. "I didn't want anything sexy or whatever, I just wanted her to be really confident with the clothes and feel like the strong woman that she is."

Kim Kardashian, ODDA, Photo Shoot

Sita Abellán / ODDA

Animal Instincts

Kim wears a long zebra-print coat worn over a yellow top and teal skirt and a faux fur.

Kim Kardashian, ODDA, Photo Shoot

Sita Abellán / ODDA

Fendi

Kim wears a monogram-patterned Fendi coat worn over a matching crop top and tights.

Kim also poses for ODDA in an off-the-shoulder, ruffled bubblegum pink Vivetta dress, paired with pale pink thigh-high leather boots; a colorful Emilio Pucci robe paired with a pink towel wrapped around her head, banana earrings and a grill; a belted yellow plaid floral Miu Miu jacket paired with calf-high black leather boots; a long zebra-print coat worn over a yellow top and teal skirt and a faux fur, monogram-patterned Fendi coat worn over a matching crop top and tights, which she sports on the cover of the magazine.

Kim posed for the photo shoot before she dyed her hair pink and wore it like that for two weeks. She reverted back to her natural brunette locks earlier this month.

