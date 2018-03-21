Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd Birthday Performers Will Include Sting, Shaggy and Shawn Mendes

We hope Queen Elizabeth II is ready to dance because she has quite the lineup of performers for her upcoming birthday.

Stars slated to serenade the British monarch were announced on Wednesday and the list is bound to make you at least a bit envious. After all, Shaggy is included.

In addition to the "It Wasn't Me" singer, Kylie Minogue, Grammy nominee Craig David, rock star Sting, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, British star Anne-Marie and pop star Shawn Mendes will all take the stage at a special concert held at the Royal Albert Hall on April 21, the day of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday. Sir Tom Jones, whom the queen knighted in 2006, will also take part.

While the celebration will be attended by the queen and members of the royal family, the BBC will also broadcast the concert so citizens can enjoy it as well.