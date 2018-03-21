Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo Rally for a Fan After His Friends Skip His Stranger Things Birthday Party

In Hawkins, the kids stick together.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user revealed her younger brother, Aaron Alambat, celebrated his birthday with a Stranger Things-themed party, complete with "Demogorgon blood" punch and Christmas lights.

While he invited eight of his classmates, none of them ultimately showed up, Alambat's sister revealed on Twitter.

Not to fret, Aaron, because you have some VIP guests coming next year—if you'll have them, of course.

One of the Netflix series' stars, Millie Bobby Brown, digitally caught wind of what happened and chimed in online.