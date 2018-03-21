Zayn Malik Bleaches Hair and Beard Blond After Gigi Hadid Split

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 21, 2018 7:37 AM

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik, is that you?

The 25-year-old singer was recently spotted sitting down and having a smoke on the set of a video shoot in Miami, sporting bleached blond hair and a matching beard. He also wore a tan double breasted suit.

Malik, whose natural hair is dark brown, has often changed his hair color and style and has showcased darker blond looks in the past. But his latest hair color marks the lightest seen on him yet and he has also never showcased a blond beard before.

Malik was photographed a week after he and Gigi Hadid announced they had split. The two had dated for two years.

Days after their breakup announcement, Malik debuted a new tattoo—a large rose, inked on the back of his neck.

Malik and Hadid's breakup came as a shock to fans.

"Being in a serious relationship just wasn't practical" for the two, a source had told E! News

"They were just going in different directions," another source said. "Her job requires her to be in the public eye—the more she's out there, the more she shares, the more work she gets."

"Toward the end it just wasn't meshing like it used to," the insider added. "There weren't big arguments, but there was frustration on both sides."

