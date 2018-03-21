Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon Are BFFs on a Strange Mission in The Spy Who Dumped Me Trailer

  By
    &

Wed., Mar. 21, 2018

Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Ellen Degeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Look out, world, because it's 2018 and women are killing it. 

That's the tagline of Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon's new action comedy, The Spy Who Dumped Me. Fortunately for fans of the hilarious duo, the trailer debuted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, offering a first look inside their eccentric slapstick adventure into the spy world after Kunis' character learns her ex was a member of the CIA. 

Needless to say, hilarity ensues as the ladies take on their emerging mission with their own level of pizzaz as people go after them.  

It looks like there's no shortage of flashy cars, glamorous getups, stunts—and even swallowing a flash drive—along Kunis and McKinnon's adventure. 

Directed by Susanna Fogel and produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, the movie also stars Justin Theroux as Kunis' character's ex-beau, Sam Heughan, Gillian Anderson and Hasan Minhaj

Check out the trailer in Ellen's clip above and stay tuned for the film in theaters Aug. 3. 

