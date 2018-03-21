A Splash of Spring! All the Details on Kate Middleton's Bespoke Jenny Packham Coat

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is feeling the green.
They say green is a power color and the radiant future mother of three was rocking a shade of it on Wednesday as she arrived at a symposium for early intervention for children and families at the Royal Society of Medicine.
Sporting an A-line bespoke mint coat with a bow tied at the neck by one of her favorite designers, Jenny Packham, the royal brought a splash of spring color to her latest public engagement. The royal finished off her look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi nude pumps, Kiki McDonough earrings and a Loeffler Randall clutch.
Middleton is no stranger to the art of maternity outerwear. Having spent the winter months pregnant with her and Prince William's third little one, she has sported a variety of chic, sophisticated and often colorful coats in similar streamlined silhouettes.
Over the weekend, the royal stepped out in a hunter green fur-trimmed coat by Catherine Walker in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
Once inside the event on Wednesday, Middleton kept her new coat on as she mingled with Sir Simon Wessely, President of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Peter Fonagy, Chief Executive at The Anna Freud Centre and Lorraine Heggessey of the Royal Foundation. The day's events were geared toward how to provide early social and emotional support to children.
With academics, researchers, practitioners, educators and charities in attendance, the discussions were aimed at perinatal, maternal and infant mental health, parenting support and resources for schools.
"I really feel so passionately about the importance of early intervention," she said as she addressed the audience. "By working on new approaches together, we can make a real difference for generations to come."