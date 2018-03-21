Meghan Markle Is Getting a Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

Meghan Markle

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle look-alikes are popping up everywhere!

Lifetime recently cast Parisa Fitz-Henley to play the actress in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (premiering May 13), and today, Madame Tussauds New York announced Markle is getting her own wax figure in Times Square. "Her Royal Likeness" will join Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the attraction in time for her May wedding.

"We couldn't think of a more quintessential location to celebrate this momentous occasion than the Big Apple," said Christine Haughney, ‎Regional Head of Marketing at ‎Merlin Entertainments. "The excitement surrounding the royal wedding stretches across the world, and we can't wait to give our fans a chance to 'meet' Meghan in our attraction this spring."

Photos

Celebrity Wax Figures

The unveiling is scheduled to take place in early May; for now, details about her outfit and stance remain a secret. Madame Tussauds is also allowing visitors named Meghan or Harry (ID required) to visit the attraction free of charge from now until the couple's May 19 nuptials. (Middleton's wax figure was unveiled in 2012 to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary.)

In addition to exclusive Ghostbusters, Marvel and Project Runway experiences, wax figures now on display at Madame Tussauds New York include Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp, Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez, Jon Hamm, Anne Hathaway, Scarlett Johansson, Heidi Klum, Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Michael Strahan, Sofia Vergara and Denzel Washington.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

