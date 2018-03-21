Meghan Markle Is Getting a Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle look-alikes are popping up everywhere!
Lifetime recently cast Parisa Fitz-Henley to play the actress in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (premiering May 13), and today, Madame Tussauds New York announced Markle is getting her own wax figure in Times Square. "Her Royal Likeness" will join Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William at the attraction in time for her May wedding.
"We couldn't think of a more quintessential location to celebrate this momentous occasion than the Big Apple," said Christine Haughney, Regional Head of Marketing at Merlin Entertainments. "The excitement surrounding the royal wedding stretches across the world, and we can't wait to give our fans a chance to 'meet' Meghan in our attraction this spring."