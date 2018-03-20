Blake Shelton Reminds Fans That Gwen Stefani Is the "Greatest"

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 5:50 PM
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani remain more than cool. They're great!
It's no secret that The Voice coaches have developed an undeniable bond over the past two years. Whether showing off their chemistry on red carpets or enjoying family time on social media, the music superstars remain one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.
And on this morning's Today show, Blake provided another loveable moment when he was asked about his longtime girlfriend.
"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest," he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "She is the greatest."
As for Gwen's three sons she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Blake revealed that he's fallen in love with them too.
"At this point in my life, I kind of put that—well, I guess that wasn't meant to be—and then all of a sudden it happens one way or another, and I'm like, wow, I really missed out on a lot, you know," he shared. "Having them around is, I don't even know how to describe it. It's so much fun."
The candid moment got us thinking of all the sweet moments Blake and Gwen have experienced in the public eye. We tried to compile just some of many aww-worthy moments in our gallery above.
Safe to say this love story isn't ending anytime soon.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!