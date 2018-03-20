Blake Shelton Reminds Fans That Gwen Stefani Is the "Greatest"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani remain more than cool. They're great!

It's no secret that The Voice coaches have developed an undeniable bond over the past two years. Whether showing off their chemistry on red carpets or enjoying family time on social media, the music superstars remain one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.

And on this morning's Today show, Blake provided another loveable moment when he was asked about his longtime girlfriend.

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest," he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "She is the greatest."

As for Gwen's three sons she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Blake revealed that he's fallen in love with them too.