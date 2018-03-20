Everything We Know About Khloe Kardashian's Plans to Give Birth In Cleveland

The countdown to baby Thompson is on!

Khloe Kardashian is two weeks away from giving birth to her first child and she's more excited than ever. Khloe's currently in Cleveland and prepping for the arrival of her baby girl, along with her assistant who is helping her get the nursery ready. Teamwork definitely makes the dream work!

Obviously Khloe isn't doing everything alone and has the support of her man Tristan Thompson, and a source tells E! that Kris Jenner is planning to be in Cleveland for the birth as well. What else did mama Jenner do for her newest grandchild?