American Horror Story Season 8: Everything We Know So Far

  By
    &

by Lauren Piester & Kristin Dos Santos | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 4:53 PM

American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

FX

A new American Horror Story is coming. 

We don't know when or what or how, but what we do know is that Ryan Murphy is excited. 

The impossibly busy EP got on the phone with E! News' Kristin Dos Santos to spill a few details on what's to come in the next season, including a few names of stars and a few factoids that are sure to get your AHS-loving blood pumping. 

We've also got some info for you about that Murder House/Coven crossover, including which stars are excited about it and when it might finally be on its way. 

So sit back, relax, and take in every thing we know so far about how FX next plans to terrify us all. 

Everything We Know About American Horror Story Season 8

American Horror Story

Unlike Any Other Season

Little is known so far about season eight of American Horror Story. We don't have a title, we don't have any key art, and we've only got a couple of stars, but what we do have, as usual, is a ton of excitement. 

"I think we've never done a season like it," Ryan Murphy tells E! News. "It's all very, very dark but very funny." 

What follows is everything that we do know. 

American Horror Story: Roanoke

FX

Into the Future

Get ready to head to the future, which is when season eight takes place. And by "future," apparently Ryan Murphy means the next 10 or 20 years. 

"It's a projection story," Murphy said at TCA. 

American Horror Story: Cult

FX

Sarah Paulson Will Lead the Way

Obviously Ryan Murphy and co. aren't going anywhere without their main muse. She's one of the leads alongside...

American Horror Story: Cult, Evan Peters

FX

Evan Peters Returns

...Evan Peters, who will hopefully not be playing a creepy raping/murdering cult leader this time. 

American Horror Story: Roanoke

FX

Kathy Bates Is Back

"Miss Kathy Bates is coming back, which I'm very excited about," Murphy tells E! News. 

Bates did not appear in Cult due to starring in a Netflix comedy about pot, but we'll never forget her appearance in Roanoke as The Butcher. Or as The Actress Playing The Butcher. 

American Horror Story chapter 1

FX

Expect Guest Stars

While Murphy wouldn't actually name any names, he says that along with leads Sarah, Evan, and Kathy, he's currently signing up some "high profile guest star names" for season eight.

Season seven guest stars included Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman, and former guest stars included Lady Gaga and Emma Roberts

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Asylum

FOX

Crossover Potential

While the promised Murder House/Coven crossover is still in the works for later on (see next slide), this season might still have some bits and pieces from other seasons. 

"We're just starting the writing now so that always happens when we get into it, but we're not just beginning," Murphy tells us. 

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story

FX Networks

Coven + Murder House Is Probably Coming

While season eight will not be the crossover we've now been hearing about for a year and a half, season nine might be! Murphy tells us he's been working on it "for years" now and if it happens, it will happen in season nine. 

"You know everybody involved says they're really optimistic about it—that they would want to read a script and then everybody wants to bring the band back together..." he tells us. "So I think it could be great it could sort of be an all-star thing. Dylan [McDermott] said he'd be up for it, Connie [Britton] would be up for it. Angela [Bassett] said she'd be up for it. So we'll see. I'm optimistic about it." 

No word yet on if Queen Jessica Lange would also be up for it, but we can always dream.

Stay tuned for more info about what's to come on American Horror Story

