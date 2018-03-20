Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid and More Master Mixing Prints for Spring

There are no rules to mixing and matching prints and patterns.

But if you want to look as flawless as Mindy Kaling, Gigi Hadid, Yara Shahidi and Greta Gerwig in their takes on the tricky trend, you may want to take a page out of their style books. Sometimes, wearing more than one print can make you feel unpolished. However, with the right pairings, multiple patterns in a single outfit can look thoughtful and elevated. For instance, at first glance, it may not seem like Mindy's black-and-white ensemble consists of four patterns, but keeping it all in the same two colors help streamline the look without taking away all the interesting details. 

To see how other celebs are mixin' and matchin', keep scrolling. 

ESC: Yara Shahidi, Mixed Prints

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Yara Shahidi

How do you take a grandma sweater to fashionable heights? Do as the Black-ish actress and pair it with mid-thigh-length shorts. The trick here is to keep the top and bottom in similar colorways, so there's a cohesive look even if the patterns are different. It may be too hot for a knitted sweater this spring, so keep cool in a cropped top instead.

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Mixed Prints

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

This styling trick is for the mixed-prints beginner. With a simple foundation—white tee and jeans—all you have to do is mix and match your add-ons. Keep it simple with a patterned oversize jacket like Gigi. When it comes to accessories, like a scarf, don't be afraid to go bold in a larger pattern and color. 

ESC: Mindy Kaling, Mixed Prints

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mindy Kaling

A master of mixed prints can do it in the most subtle ways, like Mindy. You barely notice she's wearing four patterns (the two plaids in her coat, the florals in her dress and the quilting in her bag). To re-create this look, opt for a dress in a simple, dual-hue print and top it off with a sweater or jacket in the same colors. Because it's only getting warmer, swap Mindy's coat for a sheer bomber. 

ESC: Greta Gerwig, Mixed Prints

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Greta Gerwig

A floral motif always looks amazing contrasted against geometric shapes and straight lines. Not only does it make the flowers stand out, but bringing in pops of color will get the message across that spring is in full bloom. 

