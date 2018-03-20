Lala Kent Takes Aim at Jennifer Lawrence With Insults After "C--t" Comment

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 1:58 PM

Lala Kent, Jennifer Lawrence

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Charles Sykes/Bravo

This is turning into a feud you'd find on a reality TV show. 

Jennifer Lawrenceand Lala Kent usually run in different circles, but they were unexpectedly linked when the Oscar winner insulted the reality star during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! earlier in March. 

"I'm like, 'Bitch, you's a c--t!" the Red Sparrow actress commented as she criticized Kent's behavior on the show.  

Kent did not take kindly to the name calling as she retorted on Twitter. "Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a 'c--t' on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? Bitch, you better pray I don't see you in the streets. You're one of the highest paid actresses on the planet...you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c--t? You're gross." Kent tweeted and then later deleted.

Lala Kent, Vanderpump Rules

Bravo

Kent hasn't forgotten the comment. She revisited the remark during an interview on Heather McDonald's Juicy Scoop podcast Tuesday. 

"Not only did she call me the c-word….she went on and on making fun of me and my relationship with my mom," Kent said. "I'm watching this like, 'Is this A-list celebrity who has Oscars for real?' And then when she dropped the c-word, I was like 'Ok, honey, let's leave the trash to us reality personalities. Don't be trying to take my job."'

"I just let her know that she's a gross human being and congratulations on two failed films in a row," she added.

"You're an A-list celebrity who makes more money than God and you're like saying you support women and you're calling another women the c-word that you've never laid eyes on in person, never had a conversation with me," Kent added. "I tried to not let it bug me, but it never feels good to be called that, on top of someone who is that big and grand and A-list and glamorous. It was kind of like that kind of hurt my feelings a little bit."

"Well, here's the thing. Now anytime you bring her up, like, I'm going to have nothing nice to say about her," Kent said as the interview concluded. "I'm going to say that her hair sucks, her face is a little too pudgy, like she needs to stop the drinking, you know? I said it, you don't have to worry."

