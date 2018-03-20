Lala Kent Takes Aim at Jennifer Lawrence With Insults After "C--t" Comment

This is turning into a feud you'd find on a reality TV show.

Jennifer Lawrenceand Lala Kent usually run in different circles, but they were unexpectedly linked when the Oscar winner insulted the reality star during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! earlier in March.

"I'm like, 'Bitch, you's a c--t!" the Red Sparrow actress commented as she criticized Kent's behavior on the show.

Kent did not take kindly to the name calling as she retorted on Twitter. "Did Jennifer Lawrence really call me a 'c--t' on @bravowwhl? Annnnnd talk about my mama? Bitch, you better pray I don't see you in the streets. You're one of the highest paid actresses on the planet...you claim you are pro-women and you call another woman a c--t? You're gross." Kent tweeted and then later deleted.