Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Explains the Glass Skin Trend in 5 Steps

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 1:12 PM

"Glass skin" is in.

The Korean beauty trend has finally hit mainstream makeup mavens, with celebrity artists like Sir John—who has worked with Beyoncé, Karlie Kloss, Priyanka Chopra and more diverse faces—touting the technique on clients and social media.

Traditionally, it takes 10 to 14 steps of just skin-care application to get that dewy, glossy look. To create a super-smooth-but-sharp texture (hence the glass name), products typically are applied in this order (lightest to heaviest): oil-based cleanser, water-based cleaner, exfoliator, toner, face oil or serum, sheet mask, eye cream, moisturizer and SPF. While the intense process may have effective results, let's be honest: we ain't got time for all that.

Photos

Best New Beauty Products From Spring 2018

"I tell my clients to follow a K-Beauty inspired routine and remix it by adding in your favorite highlighting products to create the perfect, glassy look," said the L'Oréal Paris celebrity makeup artist in a statement.

Instead, the pro whittles it down to a five-step process: "First, you should start with exfoliation. Right now, I am loving the Pure-Sugar Scrubs. By exfoliating, you're helping to create the perfect canvas before you apply your skin-care moisturizers and highlight products," he explained. [Editor's note: For a more green option, try Golden Door Bamboo Face Scrub ($48). Or, for an exfoliator that also cleanses, we're loving CosMedix Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser ($39).]

Next, use a pH-balanced toner, followed by a vitamin-C serum, then seal everything in with a moisturizer. Need recommendations? These spring must-trys deserve your perusal. Or condense the process even further with a super-convenient, three-in-one, cleanser-serum-and-mask packet: Skinesque 3 Step Brightening and Charcoal Mask ($35).

A Western take on the Korean technique, Sir John's last step does involve a little makeup application. To get those razor-sharp cheekbones, amplify your natural dewiness with a glow enhancer all over your skin. Sir John is obsessed with True Match Lumi Glotion ($14.99), but you can also use any kind of illuminating primer, like Sisley-Paris Instant Eclat Glow Primer ($90) or Physician's Formula Spotlight Illuminating Primer ($11.89).

Feeling really special? Throw on a little highlighter, recommended the celeb pro, but your skin should speak for itself. 

