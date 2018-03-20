Daniel Bryan Cleared to Return to the WWE Ring! Could He Be at WrestleMania 34?

Bryan announced his retirement in February 2016. "Due to medical reasons, effective immediately, I am announcing my retirement. Tonight on Raw, I'll have a chance to elaborate. #gratitude," he tweeted at the time.

The former World Heavyweight Champion had been on a medical leave from WWE for almost a year for a concussion-related injury and was unsure if he would ever be able to compete again. He also previously underwent neck surgery in May 2014

"I used to think that the percentage of the WWE ever clearing me was low. I think with the stuff that I have done it has gone a little higher but I don't know how much higher," Bryan recently shared in an interview with The National. "With how everything is, there is one day to go if I don't get cleared [storyline wise] and then there is another way to go if I am cleared. I am hoping to be cleared but I don't know which way it goes," the site revealed.

Bryan recently opened up during Total Bellas about his trouble dealing with his battling depression and his retirement. "I'm having a really hard time with this retirement thing and not having wrestling," he shared. "But I'm doing my best to come out of this." Looks like his best was good enough.

With him now cleared, could a new storyline with him be taking place at WrestleMania? We hope so!