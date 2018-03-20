EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelorette: Becca Kufrin Is Ready to Say "Sayonara" to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 5:05 PM

Becca Kufrin is more than ready to do the damn thing.

Though she was only officially announced as the franchise's new lead a couple of weeks ago, Becca has already started filming her season of The Bachelorette

But after Bachelor Nation watched the 27-year-old have her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. in unedited footage of their break-up, with Arie ending their engagement to be with Lauren Burnham, some viewers questioned whether or not Becca would truly be ready to find love on TV again.

Well, you can rest easy. The new Bachelorette exclusively tells E! News she has no lingering feelings—romantic or otherwise—for Arie following The Bachelor's most dramatic finale ever.

"I wish him and Lauren the best," Becca says. "Watching their relationship unfold it made much more sense. I'm just beady to move on and be done with that and sayonara to them."

While Becca was blindsided when Arie broke up with her on-camera during what was intended to be a Happy Couple Weekend, she doesn't harbor any resentment about the way everything ultimately unfolded, telling us, "At the end of the day, I think I'm winning!"

Fans got a sneak peek at Becca's first night of winning filming, thanks to creator Mike Fleissbehind-the-scenes pics on Twitter, including a guy in a chicken suit.

So how is Becca feeling now that she's gotten past the many limo entrances and first rose ceremony? 

While she admits it still feels "surreal" that she is the Bachelorette, Becca says, "After meeting the guys coming out of the limo that first night, it just put me at ease and it just makes me so excited to start this!"

To hear more from Becca, press play on the video above.

When E! News chatted with Chris Harrison after the finale, he revealed naming Becca the next Bachelorette was one of the "easiest" decisions the franchise has ever had to make. 

"Once this evolved and once we saw the outpouring of love and support for Becca—and on top of that, we saw how she handled that unedited, controversial scene. I mean, she was so graceful, so poised, so strong and put together, it made our decision so easy," he said.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

