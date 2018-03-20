The Bachelorette: Becca Kufrin Is Ready to Say "Sayonara" to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham

Becca Kufrin is more than ready to do the damn thing.

Though she was only officially announced as the franchise's new lead a couple of weeks ago, Becca has already started filming her season of The Bachelorette.

But after Bachelor Nation watched the 27-year-old have her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. in unedited footage of their break-up, with Arie ending their engagement to be with Lauren Burnham, some viewers questioned whether or not Becca would truly be ready to find love on TV again.

Well, you can rest easy. The new Bachelorette exclusively tells E! News she has no lingering feelings—romantic or otherwise—for Arie following The Bachelor's most dramatic finale ever.

"I wish him and Lauren the best," Becca says. "Watching their relationship unfold it made much more sense. I'm just beady to move on and be done with that and sayonara to them."