Cynthia Nixon Delayed on the Subway...on Her Way to Fix the Subway

A funny thing happened on the way to the rally...

Former Sex and the City star and current New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon happened upon a picture perfect political moment after her No. 3 train stopped working while en route to her first official campaign event to discuss many issues plaguing the Empire state—namely Manhattan's transit system.

That's right, Nixon got stuck on the subway—while attempting to talk to voters about how to fix the subway.

Political consultant Rebecca Katz, who worked on New York City mayor Bill de Blasio's first mayoral campaign, tweeted a photo of Nixon departing the subway after the delay and wrote, "That thing when you’re headed to talk about fixing the subways and your train goes out of service. #CuomosMTA."

But lucky for the 51-year-old actress, she got to use the delay as a means to drive home her point that things needed to change during her talk in Brooklyn's Brownsville area.