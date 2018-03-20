See Diego Boneta as Luis Miguel for Authorized Series About the Singer's Life

Diego Boneta is making us do a double take and wonder if it's Luis Miguel. The former Scream Queens star has wholly transformed himself to play the world-renowned artist.   

Telemundo recently released a first look at the series with all of the actors in character. The cast also includes Oscar JaenadaCamila SodiPaulina Dávila, and JuanPa Zurita, and many others. Luis Miguel Series is officially the authorized story of the life of the internationally renowned superstar and Grammy award-winning multi-platinum recording artist, Luis Miguel.At the age of 17, Luis Miguel became one of the world's most recognized singers in the world. 

The show will give us a look at how his fame soared and how privately the musical icon struggled with personal tragedies from the mysterious disappearance of his mother to the painful estrangement from his father and manager, Luis Rey. 

Camila Sodi, Luis Miguel Series

Telemundo

Luis Miguel Series, JuanPa Zurita

Telemundo

Luis Miguel Series, Diego Boneta

Telemundo

Luis Miguel Series, Diego Boneta

Telemundo

The series will be available on Telemundo in the U.S. and available for Netflix members in Latin America and Spain in 2018. 

