Aubrey O'Day, Dixie Chicks and More Celebs Caught in the Middle of Political Scandals

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Donald Trump, Jr, Aubrey O'Day

Getty Images

One week after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., rumors about the duo's marriage have started to surface.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time," the couple said in a statement to E! News on March 15.

On Monday, Page Six reported that Donald "cheated" on Vanessa with singer Aubrey O'Day in 2011 while she was appearing on Celebrity Apprentice and he was an adviser.

Vanessa Trump Files For Divorce From Donald Trump Jr. After 12 Years of Marriage

While both Aubrey and Donald have yet to address the speculation, social media is buzzing about Aubrey's 2013 song "DJT."

"I thought it was forever at the time, but maybe I was lying to myself," a male voice says on the track.

"Is that what you want? You wanna believe that everything with me was a lie? A fantasy? And you want to go back and live in the life that you had...have...forever?" Aubrey asks.

"I don't know," the man responds. "I couldn't do what I said I would do so that answered the question for me. I'll always want you and I'll always wonder about it but it doesn't matter because I have to stay here."

While we wait to see if Donald or Aubrey will comment on the speculation, let's take a look back at other celebs who've been caught in the middle of a political scandal.

Kathy Griffin, Donald Trump

Twitter; Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kathy Griffin In May 2017, Kathy Griffin sparked major controversy when she posted a controversial video which showed her holding up a beheaded, blood-soaked image of President Donald Trump to the camera. Kathy went on to apologize for the fake beheading video.

"I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong," she said.

In response to the video, the president tweeted, "Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

As a result, Kathy was fired by CNN from hosting the New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper, the Secret Service began investigating her and her tour was canceled.

In August 2017, Kathy reacted to the controversy surrounding the video during a satellite interview with Australia's Sunrise, saying, "I'm no longer sorry. The whole outrage was B.S. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion."

Kathy continued, "I lost everybody. I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends...Debra Messing from Will & Grace [was] tweeting against me. I've been through the mill. I didn't just lose one night on CNN. My entire tour was canceled within 24 hours because every single theater got all these death threats. These Trump fans, they are hardcore...They are a minority, but they know how to act like they're a majority."

Kathy Griffin No Longer Sorry for Decapitated Donald Trump Photo

Dixie Chicks, Donald Trump with Horns

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PMK

Dixie Chicks: Back in 2003, some radio stations stopped playing Dixie Chicks songs after they expressed their political views and criticized President George W. Bush for his plans to invade Iraq during a concert in London.

"Just so you know, we're on the good side with y'all," group member Natalie Maines told the audience. "We do not want this war, this violence, and we're ashamed that the president of the United States is from Texas."

12 years later in 2015, Natalie tweeted, "Just so you know,12 years ago today,over half of this country had lost their minds and some questioned my knowitallness. #dummies."

In 2016, sparked controversy when—while kicking off their DCX MMXVI World Tour in Cincinnati—performed their 1999 hit "Goodbye Earl" against a background that showed Trump with devil horns and a comical mustache and goatee.

Dixie Chicks Member Natalie Maines Calls Critics Dummies 12 Years After Slamming George W. Bush

Celebs With Obama, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Barack Obama

Twitter

Kanye West Back in 2005, Kanye West appeared alongside Mike Meyers during a Hurricane Katrina charity telethon. During the live broadcast, West said, "George Bush doesn't care about black people."

Bush later called Kanye's comment "one of the most disgusting moments" of his presidency. Kanye went on to express remorse over his comment and Bush said he appreciated the apology and shared, "I don't hate Kanye West."

In 2009, responding to Kanye taking the stage during Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the VMAs, President Barack Obama was heard calling Kanye a "jackass." But years later, the duo would smile and pose for a picture together alongside Kim Kardashian.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Aubrey O'Day , Apple News , Top Stories , Controversy
Latest News
Jersey Shore Family Vacation

You Have to Watch the Jersey Shore Cast Do a Dramatic Reading of the Infamous Note

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon Delayed on the Subway...on Her Way to Fix the Subway

Luis Miguel Series, Diego Boneta

See Diego Boneta as Luis Miguel for Authorized Series About the Singer's Life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Nottingham

Blind Dates, Romancing Meghan Markle and Watching The Crown: 7 Surprises From Katie Nicholl's Book About Prince Harry

Sir Ringo Starr

Prince William Knights Ringo Starr

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan Wishes Harvey Weinstein a "Happy F--king Birthday" in Haunting Video

Selena Gomez Slams "Beauty Myth" Trap

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.