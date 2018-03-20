Prince William Knights Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr is now a knight.

Prince William knighted the Beatles drummer on Mar. 20 at Buckingham Palace for his services to music.

"It means a lot actually," the 77-year-old musician, otherwise known as Richard Starkey, told the BBC. "It means recognition for the things we've done musically and in life. So, I was really pleased to accept this award."

With his title as Knight of Bachelor of the British Empire, Starr can now use the title Sir.

Starr attended the Investiture ceremony with his wife Barbara Bach. However, this wasn't his first visit to Buckingham Palace to receive an honor. In 1965, Queen Elizabeth II appointed Starr and his fellow Beatles members—Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison—Members of the Order of the British Empire. However, Starr told the BBC he was a "bit shaky today on my own."