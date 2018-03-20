Rose McGowan Wishes Harvey Weinstein a "Happy F--king Birthday" in Haunting Video

It seems unlikely Harvey Weinstein had a happy birthday Monday.

The disgraced producer and alleged predator has been in hiding since dozens of women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault and misconduct in The New York Times and The New Yorker, among other media. One of his most prominent accusers, Rose McGowan, wants him to pay for his alleged misdeeds, so overnight, she filmed a haunting video and shared it via her Twitter account. "Happy birthday, Harvey Weinstein. I told you we'd be coming. I told you 20 years ago, if I heard of you doing this to another girl or a woman, we would come for you," she said in the clip, which went viral. "I would come for you. Happy f--king birthday...from all of us."

Leaning into the camera, McGowan blew a kiss, gave a wink and whispered, "We win."

Even before McGowan went public with her claims, his rep gave a statement to E! News, insisting, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."