The Handmaid's Tale Cast Unwinds on Set With The Bachelor Viewing Parties

The Handmaid's Tale is set in a dystopian world, a world where women virtually have no rights and fertile ones are assigned to households of rich and powerful men to have their children. Those who break laws are punished. There are public hangings, public stoning, and of course the Colonies, a toxic wasteland where people are put to work, often to their deaths. The Handmaid's Tale is not a show full of laughs, at least on camera.

"We have a great time," Madeline Brewer told E! News' Sibley Scoles at The Handmaid's Tale's PaleyFest event. "I think it sounds strange to people when I say, ‘Oh my god, I have so much fun on that show. I have the best time!' It's like, ‘Wow, you're enjoying that? OK…' But we have a great time. We crack up!"